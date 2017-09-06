Army Foils Major Infiltration Bid In J&K's Uri Sector, Killing Heavily-Armed Five Terrorists

The Indian Army continued to thwart the stream of cross-border infiltration, as five heavily-armed terrorists were gunned down on Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) at Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The army said it was a major infiltration bid.

Soldiers deployed along LoC in Uri detected a movement of terrorists trying to sneak into this side (at Uri sector in Baramulla district) from across border this afternoon," Srinagar-based Army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said, reported The Times of India.

Advertisement opens in new window

The combing operation is underway, he said.

In the last 48 hours, the army has killed 10 terrorists and foiled seven infiltration bids.

"In the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at the Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors. Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far," said the army in a statement earlier.

Three terrorists were killed in Naugam sector on Thursday, while four were killed in the Machhil sector on Wednesday.

Also, two jawans were injured early Thursday morning in an encounter in Uri district where at least five terrorists tried to infiltrate the border but the Army foiled their attempt.

The army statement said the intruders were being provided active support, including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistani Army posts on the LoC to assist them to enter the Kashmir Valley.