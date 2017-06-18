All You Need To Know About NDA’s Presidential Candidate Ram Nath Kovind

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday announced that Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind will be the candidate for the ruling NDA for the Presidential election. He will file his nomination for president on June 23, said Shah.

Kovind, 71, is a Dalit leader from Kanpur. He was previously elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He used to practice as a Supreme Court lawyer.

Here is all that you need to know about him.

Kovind was elected to Rajya Sabha from the state of Uttar Pradesh for two terms—1994 to 2000 and 2000 to 2006.

He is a former president of the BJP Dalit Morcha (1998-2002) and President of the All-India Koli Samaj.

He also served as the national spokesperson of the BJP, which appointed him the governor of Bihar on August 8, 2015.

Kovind served as member of the board of management of BR Ambedkar University, Lucknow. He also worked as a member of board of governors of Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

Kovind represented India in United Nations (New York) and addressed the UN General Assembly in October, 2002.

Kovind married Savita Kovind on May 30, 1974 and has two children, a son Prashant Kumar and a daughter Swati.