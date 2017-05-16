All-New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 5.45 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has launched the all-new Dzire sedan today at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Into its third-generation, the Dzire is built on the same Heartect platform that also underpins the current-gen Baleno hatchback. While this platform is lighter than that on the outgoing model, it promises to be more rigid in its setup. As you’d expect, the upcoming Swift will also be built on the same platform.

In terms of dimensions, the 2017 Swift Dzire is still a sub-4 metre, four-door sedan. When compared to the outgoing model, the length of the new model is exactly the same. Like before, the LXi/LDi and VXi/VDi trims get 14-inch steel rims but the ZXi/ZDi and ZXi+/ZDi+ variants get 15-inch alloy wheels. However, that’s where similarities end. The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire is 40mm wider, 40mm shorter in height and gets a 20mm longer wheelbase. The boot space can now gulp 378 litres of stuff, which is 62 litres more than before.

The ground clearance on the new model has gone down by 7mm and now stands at 163mm. It will also have a roomier cabin than before, with an improvement of 20mm in the front shoulder room and 30mm in the rear. The company claims that thanks, primarily, to the lighter platform, the petrol variants will be 85kg lighter and the diesel trims will be 105kg lighter in weight.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki is offering the same set of petrol and diesel engines as before. While the 1.2-litre petrol motor is tuned to produce 83PS/113Nm, the 1.3-litre diesel generates 75PS/190Nm. These engines can either be had with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The automatic gearbox (4-speed torque converter) is no longer on offer. Impressive fuel-efficiency is another ace up the Dzire’s sleeve. While the petrol-powered manual and AMT variants can return 22.0kmpl (up by 5.5 per cent), the manual and AMT diesels can clock 28.4kmpl (up by 6.8 per cent). These figures make the new Dzire the most fuel efficient sedan in its segment.

In terms of features, the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a far cry from the outgoing model. The feature list includes LED projector headlamps, DRLs, reverse parking sensors, reverse parking camera, SmartPlay infotainment system with built-in navigation support and voice command (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enabled), push button start/stop with smart key, automatic climate control, auto headlamps, rear AC vents and electronically adjustable/foldable ORVMs. As far as safety is concerned, all variants are offered with dual airbags, ABS, EBD with BA, ISOFIX anchorages and, pretensioners and force limiters in the front seat belts as part of their standard kit.

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it has received 33,000 bookings for the new Dzire till date and the waiting period has already stretched up to 8 weeks. With the new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki will hope to retain the top spot in this segment. Its list of rivals includes the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Volkswagen Ameo, Ford Figo Aspire and two models from Tata Motors - the Tigor and the Zest.

Here’s the variant-wise price-list (ex-showroom Delhi):

Petrol

LXi: Rs 5,45,000

VXi: Rs 6,29,000

VXi AGS: Rs 6,76,000

ZXi: Rs 7,05,000

ZXi AGS: Rs 7,52,000

ZXi+: Rs 7,94,000

ZXi+ AGS: Rs 8,41,000

Diesel

LDi: Rs 6,45,000

VDi: Rs 7,29,000

VDi AGS: Rs 7,76,000

ZDi: Rs 8,05,000

ZDi AGS: Rs 8,52,000

ZDi+: Rs 8,94,000

ZDi+ AGS: Rs 9,41,000

Source: cardekho.com