Again, Patanjali’s Amla Juice And Shivlingi Beej Found To Be Substandard

Baba Ramdev's FMCG company Patanjali Ayurved has landed in the soup yet again. Patanjali's bestseller Divya Amla juice is among their products that were found to be of substandard quality by the Haridwar district office of Ayush.

According to a Right to Information (RTI) report accessed by the Hindustan Times, around 40% of the brand's products failed to meet the quality standards. "Shivlingi Beej was found adulterated with 31.68% foreign matter, whereas, the Amla juice was low on pH value," the report revealed.

Advertisement opens in new window

Yoga guru Ramdev is one of the most instantly recognizable figures in India and his company's traditional foods and health supplements are among the country's fastest-growing brands.

Last month, India's defence canteen stores (CSD) had suspended the sale of Patanjali's Amla juice following unfavourable state-laboratory test report on the product.

Besides Patanjali products, 18 samples of Ayurveda drugs such as Avipattikara Churna, Talisadya Churna, Pushyanuga Churna, Lavan Bhaskar Churna, Yograj Guggulu, Laksha Guggulu were also found substandard, said the HT report.

Though, the brand in its statement has denied any kind of wrong-doing but the repeated poor performances has certainly brought it under the scanner.