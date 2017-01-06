After He Refused To Photograph Protest, Teenage Cow Vigilante Stabs Man Mistaking Him For Photo Journalist

A cow vigilante group member stabbed a college student thrice, mistaking him for a photo-journalist, after the latter refused to click a picture of him protesting in Sonepat against cow slaughter in Kerala.

According to a report in The Hindu, the incident happened at a rally organised by the Gau Rakshak Seva Dal who were protesting against the killing of a calf by youth Congress workers in Kerala last week.

The police told the newspaper that the accused, 19-year-old Mohit, was not part of the group and has been arrested on charge of attempt to murder. The police reportedly added that the victim, Shivam, had accompanied a photo-journalist friend to the protest at the Mini-secretariat.

The report quotes the police saying that Shivam had been ‘fiddling’ with a camera when Mohit asked him to take a picture of him. The former refused and an argument broke out but they were pacified by onlookers after which Shivam filed a complaint with the police, says the report.

“I sent Shivam with a constable to detain Mohit. When Mohit tried to run away, Shivam chased him. At this, Mohit stabbed him thrice. He was, however, caught,” the SHO reportedly said.

A Hindustan Times report has another version from the police who told the newspaper that the protestors followed Shivam after the protest, accosted him, and stabbed him. The report says a case has been registered against three people.

The victim has been moved to a facility in Delhi after being admitted to a local hospital.

The protest by the Gau Rakshak Seva Dal was against the killing of a calf by youth congress leaders in Kerala who were later suspended from the party.

Earlier, the Madras High Court has stayed the Centre's order to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter by four-weeks on Tuesday.The Madurai bench of the high court sought responses from the state government and Government of India on the issue.

The government has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

Several places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been witnessing demonstrations over the past few days against the ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, with the protesters saying it infringed upon the food habits of sections of people.