After Demonetisation Knocks Down Garment Business, Woman Offers Kidney To Fund Daughter’s Education

A woman, whose family is going a through rough patch after demonetisation knocked down their garment business, has offered to sell her kidney to fund her daughter’s education.

Aarti Sharma, who lives with her eight-member family, in a rented accommodation in Eco Colony of Rohata on Gwalior road, uploaded the handwritten appeal on Facebook with the help of a social organization.

Aarti's four children (three daughters, one son) studies in a CBSE school, but aren’t allowed to join back for defaulting on fees.

"Before demonetisation we had a pleasant life. Our children were living good life. In fact, from our little savings and public donation, we even helped poor people and organised a mass wedding for 11 poor girls last August," Aarti was quoted as saying in The Times of India report.

The woman approached the local authorities for help, who allegedly taunted her saying, "One should make their children study according to their status."

Aarti then met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who assured her of help, but till now it has not taken shape.

"I had to take the step as all doors seem closed to us. My husband is high school fail and I'm intermediate pass. We sold our gas cylinder in black to buy tickets to reach Lucknow and meet CM after the district administration refused to pay heed to our plea, but even then we got nothing in return for our children, who are sitting idle at home and have not joined the new session in April," Aarti said to the paper.

The family, the online report said, probably has to vacate their house for defaulting on rent.

