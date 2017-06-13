After Adityanath's Tobacco Ban, UP Bride Calls Off Marriage After Seeing Groom Chewing 'Gutkha'

Amid the trailor release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, in which his wife refuses to stay with her in-laws because there is no toilet at the house, a girl in Murarpatti village in UP’s Ballia district called off her marriage at the last moment when she spotted the groom chewing gutkha (tobacco).

The bridegroom, a resident of Dalan Chapara, had reached Lalganj village with his ‘baraat’. But just when he was to step inside the ‘mandap’ for wedding rituals, the bride spotted him chewing tobacco and refused to tie the knot with him, according to Hindustan Times.

The girl, a student of Bachelor of Arts at a local college, stunned her relatives with her decision.

Despite several efforts by her friends and relatives over the night, they failed to change her mind.

This comes after several similar reports of brides calling off marriages came to fore in recent times.

Last year, a woman refused to tie the knot with a man in Kanpur because he failed to get a toilet built at his residence in time for the wedding, agreeing instead to a match with another suitor who had a toilet at home.

Soon after becoming Uttar Pradesh chief minister in March, Yogi Adityanath banned chewing of paan (beetal leaves), and consumption of tobacco and its products in all state government offices, hospitals and educational institutions and directed for ban on use of polythene.