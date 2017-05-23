Adani Defers Investment Decision On Controversial Australian Coal Project

Adani group has been forced to defer a final investment decision on its long-delayed Australian Carmichael coal project as the Queensland state government is yet to sign off on a royalty deal for the mining project.

Reuters reported that Adani’s spokesman in Australia, Ron Watson, has said that the firm has deferred a decision by the board on FID until the government makes a decision.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Adani is advised that the Queensland cabinet did not consider any submission or make a decision on royalties for the Adani project ," the news agency quoted Watson. "In light of that, Adani has deferred a decision by the board on FID until the government makes a decision," he said.

According to the report, the Labor government is running into opposition within its own ranks, after having promised that no taxpayer money would be used to subsidise the controversial Carmichael project in the untapped Galilee Basin.

The project, which would be Australia’s biggest coal mine, has been facing stiff opposition from environmental groups. Activists alleged that the project would stoke global warming and could damage the Great Barrier Reef.

Another report in The Guardian has said that the Infrastructure Australia, which produces a priority list of nationally significant investments, has said that the proposed rail line linking Adani’s coalmine with the Abbot Point port has not been considered as a priority project.