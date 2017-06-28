7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Approves Recommendations On HRA, Allowances
More than 47 lakh government employees finally got to hear some good news on HRA and other allowances in the Cabinet briefing.
The Union Cabinet has approved the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission on allowances. News Agency ANI said the Cabinet had approved the allowances as recommended by the pay panel.
All government employees are still getting allowances as per the old structure.
The Cabinet meet was expected to take place in the morning but as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on foreign trip and returned home on Wednesday morning only hence it could not take place.
Details are awaited...
