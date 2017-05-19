26-Yr-Old Naval Cadet Dies in Kerala, Family Alleges Torture In The Academy
A 26-year-old naval cadet, Gudeppa Sooraj, who was found unconscious at Indian Naval Academy in Kerala's Ezhimala, has died. The police have lodged a case of unnatural death following the allegations of torture at the academy by the deceased's family members.
Though the South Naval Command has ordered and inquiry in the matter, according to the Indian Express report no comment has been made by the academy to address the allegations.
Sooraj was found unconscious on the floor of the academic wing on Wednesday. However, the cause of the death was a cardiac arrest he suffered late that night when the doctors were trying to save him, said the report.
Read also: Army Senior Cadets Dish Out Barbaric Punishment To Juniors
The newspaper reported that Sooraj had a contentious history with the academy. He was dismissed in 2014 on charges of malpractice during an exam. He moved the high court against his dismissal. In December last year, the court asked the academy to take him back and he joined earlier this year as a first-term cadet.
However, his brother denied all the allegations and called it an obvious case of 'murder'.
This is not the first case when barbarity at defence academy has surfaced. In a video that went viral last year in December on WhatsApp, army cadets are seen battering their juniors as part of what seems like an 'exercise'.
