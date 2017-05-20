The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 May 2017 Last Updated at 11:22 am Society

23-Year-Old Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After He Allegedly Attempts To Rape Her

Outlook Web Bureau
23-Year-Old Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After He Allegedly Attempts To Rape Her
File Photo-AP/Representational Image

In an act of self defence, a law-student from Kerala cut off a self styled godman's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her at Pettah.

The seriously injured man was Swami Ganeshananda, or Hari Swami, according to NDTV. He was admitted to the hospital following the incident which took place last night.

As per the police, the man was known to the woman and her family and also used to visit her house to conduct pujas. The 54 year old also allegedly assaulted the girl when she was 16 and the 23-year-old told the news channel that the Swami had tried to force himself on her on this instance. She reportedly added that he would allegedly rape her whenever he gets the opportunity. 

Advertisement opens in new window

A case has been registered against the man Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. No case has been registered against the woman.

With ANI Inputs 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Rape Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Society
Next Story : Class 12 NCERT Textbooks Will Not Describe 2002 Gujarat Riots As 'Anti-Muslim'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters