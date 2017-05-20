23-Year-Old Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After He Allegedly Attempts To Rape Her
In an act of self defence, a law-student from Kerala cut off a self styled godman's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her at Pettah.
The seriously injured man was Swami Ganeshananda, or Hari Swami, according to NDTV. He was admitted to the hospital following the incident which took place last night.
As per the police, the man was known to the woman and her family and also used to visit her house to conduct pujas. The 54 year old also allegedly assaulted the girl when she was 16 and the 23-year-old told the news channel that the Swami had tried to force himself on her on this instance. She reportedly added that he would allegedly rape her whenever he gets the opportunity.
A case has been registered against the man Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. No case has been registered against the woman.
With ANI Inputs
