06 June 2017 Last Updated at 1:19 pm National

Yogi Adityanath Seeks Clarification From 10 District Magistrates Over Poor Disposal Of Public Grievances

Lucknow
File photo/PTI

Taking note of poor disposal of public grievances, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought clarification from 10 district magistrates including the one in the state capital.

The chief minister had recently reviewed the state of public grievances disposal in the districts.

He found that Lucknow, Hardoi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Sitapur, Agra, Jaunpur and Kheri had performed poorly in disposal of public grievances.

"The chief minister has directed the chief secretary to seek clarification from the DMs of 10 districts. SSPs of these districts will also be questioned for the performance", an official spokesperson said here.

The officials of these districts have been asked to timely dispose of public grievances else strict action will be initiated against them.

