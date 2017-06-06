Yogi Adityanath Seeks Clarification From 10 District Magistrates Over Poor Disposal Of Public Grievances
Taking note of poor disposal of public grievances, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought clarification from 10 district magistrates including the one in the state capital.
The chief minister had recently reviewed the state of public grievances disposal in the districts.
He found that Lucknow, Hardoi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Sitapur, Agra, Jaunpur and Kheri had performed poorly in disposal of public grievances.
"The chief minister has directed the chief secretary to seek clarification from the DMs of 10 districts. SSPs of these districts will also be questioned for the performance", an official spokesperson said here.
The officials of these districts have been asked to timely dispose of public grievances else strict action will be initiated against them.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Killed As Police Opens Fire On Protesting Farmers
- Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre At CWC Meet
- China in Touch with Russia Over India's NSG Bid But Says Its Position 'Unchanged'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Saudi, Bahrain, Egypt, UAE, Yemen Cut Ties With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir', Party Says 'Printing Error'
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- ISIS Surrenders Iraqi Hideout Of Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment