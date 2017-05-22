The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
22 May 2017 Last Updated at 5:16 pm National

After Amma Canteen, Deendayal Rasoi, Yogi Adityanath Mulls 'Thaali' At Rs 5 For Poor

"The thaali will consist of rice, chapattis, daal, a vegetable dish and papad. All this will be made available at a price of Rs 5," UP minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said.
Lucknow
After Amma Canteen, Deendayal Rasoi, Yogi Adityanath Mulls 'Thaali' At Rs 5 For Poor
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
PTI File

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is thinking of introducing a "thaali" priced at just Rs 5 for the people belonging to economically weaker sections.

The thaali will consist of rice, chapattis, daal, a vegetable dish and papad. All this will be made available at a price of Rs 5," UP minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary told PTI.

Chaudhary holds the charge of the dairy development, religious affairs, culture, minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj departments in the Adityanath government.

Advertisement opens in new window

The minister said that during a recent official tour to Chhattisgarh he happened to taste a Rs 5 meal, which was being provided by the government of that state.

"I tasted a Rs 5 thaali while on tour. I was moving from one institution to another. We made a stoppage that was spontaneous and not pre-planned. It was there we had the Rs 5 meal," Chaudhary said.

He said the food was clean, hygienic and tasted really good.

"I was satisfied with the food and overall cleanliness of the place," Chaudhary said.

Last month, the Madhya Pradesh government had also kick- started its "Deendayal Rasoi Yojana", to provide subsidised meals to the poor at Rs 5 per plate at some select outlets.

The ambitious scheme of the MP government was launched on April 7, simultaneously in Bhopal and Gwalior.

In Tamil Nadu, Amma Unavagam (Amma Canteen) is a food subsidisation programme run by the state government that is quite popular among the people.

Under the scheme, municipal corporations of the state run canteens that serve food at low prices.

READ MORE IN:
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Chhattisgarh Tamil Nadu Madhya Pradesh Food Food: Policy-Prices-PDS-Security etc National
Next Story : Dalits In UP Village Threaten To Convert To Islam After Being Allegedly Targeted By Police
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters