Yeddyurappa Will Be BJP's Chief Ministerial Face In Karnataka: Amit Shah
Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa will be the BJP's chief ministerial face in the assembly polls scheduled early next year, party president Amit Shah said on Friday.
During an interaction with PTI, Shah also indicated that Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani would be the party's choice for the top post in the state, asserting that it would win more than 150 seats in the assembly polls slated later this year. The assembly has 182 seats.
He, however, said the party has not yet decided on its chief ministerial face in Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls along with Gujarat.
"It (Karnataka election) will be fought under Yeddyurappa," Shah said.
Asked if it meant that Yeddyurappa, who is the BJP's Karnataka unit chief, will be the chief ministerial face, he said, "He will be."
The Karnataka unit has been facing factional fight with a group headed by former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa targeting Yeddyurappa's leadership.
To a question on the party's state of affairs in Karnataka, Shah said he would visit the state soon. The party had recently taken action against some leaders, suspected to be behind the internal wrangling.
Asked whether Rupani will be the party's CM face in Gujarat, Shah said, "He is already the chief minister."
"What does it mean that he will be the chief ministerial face...," he said in a lighter vein.
Yeddyurappa (74), an influential Lingayat leader, had led the saffron party to its maiden victory in the southern state in 2008, but was forced to resign following charges of corruption against him.
He floated his own outfit in 2011. Though his party performed poorly in the 2013 assembly polls, it managed to wean away a substantial chunk of the BJP votes, leading to a rout of the saffron party.
He returned to the BJP fold ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- K.P.S. Gill, Who Killed Terrorism In Punjab, Dies
- Yeddyurappa Will Be BJP's CM Face In Karnataka: Shah
- Nitish Kumar Skips Sonia Gandhi's Lunch, To Break Bread With PM Modi Tomorrow
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' to release in China
- Angry Over Amit Shah's Comment, Telangana CM Says No Final Decision On Supporting BJP For President Post
- Indian Woman Uzma, Who Was Forced to Marry Pakistani Man, Returns Home, Swaraj Calls Her 'India's Daughter'
- Malayali Man Brings His Pakistani Lover And Her Parents to India With Fake Docs, All Detained in Bengaluru
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment