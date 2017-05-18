Women in Malayalam Cinema Launch New Association Headed by Actress Manju Warrier to Ensure Gender Justice

In a first of its kind initiative in the country, women in Malayalam cinema including actors, directors, script writers and singers have come together and launched a new platform to safeguard their rights and ensure gender justice.



Headed by leading actress Manju Warrier, director Anjali Menon and editor and vice chairperson of state Film Academy Bina Paul, the representatives of the outfit today met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his chamber in the Secretariat here.



They handed over a memorandum citing various issues faced by women including human rights violation and sexual exploitation in the tinsel town.



Titled as 'Women in Cinema Collective', the outfit also requested the government to take initiative to formulate a sexual complaint grievances cell to deal with the complaints of exploitation of women in the industry.



Chief Minister later assured the representatives that a committee would be formed to study the problems of women working in the film world.



Based on the recommendations of the panel, stringent action would be taken against sexual and other kind of exploitation and harassment faced by women in the field, he said.



"The new outfit is not against anybody. It is to protect our basic rights and ensure gender justice in the industry," state award winning director Vidhu Vincent told reporters.



Time has come for such a platform for women in the industry, Bina Paul said.



Actors Parvathy, Rima Kallingal and Ramya Nambeesan, singer Sayanora Philip and script writer Deedi Damodaran were also among the representatives.