Casting Couch Exists in Malayalam Film Industry, Says Women in Cinema Collective

Women in Cinema Collective in Kerala, an outfit of women in malayalam film industry, today claimed that the practice of 'casting couch' exists in the industry and sought the government-appointed commission to probe into this aspect also.



WCC in its facebook post stated that they totally disagree with the remark of the President of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Innocent, MP, that 'casting couch' practice was a thing of the past.



WCC said, "We strongly dissent with the remark of Innocent that gives an impression that film industry was free of sexual harassement."



"Several persons who come to this field are subjected to various types of exploitation," WCC alleged.



"Some of our colleagues themselves had openly talked about casting couch very recently," it pointed out.



"We expect that the state government appointed Justice Hema Commission will conduct efficient inquiry into this aspect', WCC said and urged the people in the filmdom to be vigilant over such statements.



The Kerala government had appointed a Commission headed by former high court judge K Hema to look into the problems faced by women in malayalam film industry in May last, on the basis of a memorandum submitted by WCC when its leaders met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



WCC including actors, directors, script writers and singers was launched to safeguard their rights and ensure gender justice in May after the abudction and molestation of malaylam actress in Kochi.



Innocent, during an interaction with media said that casting couch were things of past.



To a query on the trend of casting couch in the industry, Innocent said, "Nothing like that happens now in the film industry."



"That era is over.. Now it is clean and clean," he said.



However, he added such things can happen if a person was willing.