Woman Throws Acid On Ex-Boyfriend For Ignoring Her
A 25-year-old woman allegedly flung acid on the face of her former boyfriend for avoiding her at suburban Goregaon today, police said.
The 26-year-old man, identified as Om Singh Solanki, sustained serious injuries to his face and neck in the attack and has been hospitalised, a police official said.
Police have arrested the woman, Meera Prakash Sharma, a resident of Nallasopara in neighbouring Thane district.
The incident occurred at a shop in Hiren Shopping Centre on M J Road in Goregaon (West) at around 6 pm, the official said.
According to the official, Sharma was upset with Solanki as he was avoiding her of late.
The woman tried to meet him on many occasions, but Solanki ignored her, he said.
Sharma came to Solanki's shop in evening and picked up an argument with him. In a fit of rage, she took out a bottle of acid from her handbag and hurled it on Solanki's face and neck, the official said, adding that Solanki was rushed to hospital.
Sharma has been booked under sections 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC.
