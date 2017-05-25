The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
25 May 2017 Last Updated at 4:12 pm National

Woman Shot At for Resisting Rape in UP

Muzaffarnagar
Woman Shot At for Resisting Rape in UP
Representative Image

 A 30-year-old woman was shot at when she resisted an alleged molestation and rape attempt by two youths in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when two youths barged into her house in Jijola village and tried to rape her, they said.

"The youths tried to rape her but when she resisted, they shot her," a police official said.

The woman was later shifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

READ MORE IN:
Uttar Pradesh Violence Against Women Rape National
Next Story : Paying 'Close Attention' to Incident of Missing IAF Jet, Affirms China
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters