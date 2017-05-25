Woman Shot At for Resisting Rape in UP

A 30-year-old woman was shot at when she resisted an alleged molestation and rape attempt by two youths in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said today.



The incident took place yesterday when two youths barged into her house in Jijola village and tried to rape her, they said.



"The youths tried to rape her but when she resisted, they shot her," a police official said.



The woman was later shifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.