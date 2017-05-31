The Newswire
Woman Ph.D Scholar Found Hanging at IIT-Delhi
New Delhi
Courtesy: iitd.ac.in
A 27-year-old Ph.D scholar allegedly committed suicide today at the Nalanda apartment in IIT-Delhi.
The body of the woman, Manjula Devak, was found hanging at her flat around 7.38 pm, police said.
Her husband and in-laws stay in Bhopal.
She got married in 2013 and an inquiry by a sub- divisional magistrate will be carried out, police said.
Her friends were being questioned. No suicide note has been found.
