Will Attend Lalu's Rally In Patna, So Will Mayawati, Says Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said today that he would attend Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's rally in Patna on August 27 and added that BSP supremo Mayawati would also be present there.
There has been speculation that arch-rivals SP and BSP may shed hostility and inch closer in view of the BJP's spectacular rise in Uttar Pradesh.
"I will be present at Lalu Prasadji's Bihar rally on Aug 27 and Mayawati will also be there. If there is any announcement (regarding future alliance) it will me made there", Akhilesh said when asked about the possibility of SP and BSP coming together again.
However, there has not been any confirmation yet from the BSP on whether Mayawati would attend the event.
The RJD chief has invited several top opposition leaders to his party's mega rally in Patna.
Akhilesh was also asked about the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to get a probe conducted into the Expressway and river front projects launched during SP rule.
"Will this government do any work...Or will it only conduct probes? This government should try to do better work than us," he retorted.
Akhilesh was here to condole death of the wife of SP leader and former MLC Subhash Yadav.
