WiFi War: DoPT Alleges Home Ministry Not Allowing It To Use Their Internet, Finance Ministry Permitted Though

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has alleged that the Home Ministry is not allowing use of Wi-Fi in its offices due to security reasons but the facility is being allowed for Finance Ministry offices in the same building.

The issue was raised during a recent meeting chaired by newly-appointed Joint Secretary in the DoPT, Srinivas Ramaswamy Katikithala, to discuss modalities for the implementation of e-office or computerisation of office works.

During the meet, Katikithala, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, enquired about availability of the Wi-Fi network facility in the offices of DoPT.

It was submitted by an officer of National Informatics Centre (NIC) "that due to security reasons, Wi-Fi is not being allowed by MHA in this office", as per the minutes of the meeting.

However, it was also brought into notice that Ministry of Finance is allowed to use it in the same building, it said.

The North Block has Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Personnel Ministry (that includes the DoPT) and Finance Ministry.

The Joint Secretary has asked the authorities concerned in the Finance Ministry and in the NIC to duly examine the issue and discuss the modalities for facilitating the use of Wi-Fi or wireless network to use internet in the DoPT.