Wife of Policeman Who Was Part of Sheena Bora Murder Probe Team Found Dead in Mumbai

The wife of a police inspector, who was part of the team that probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, has been found dead at their Vakola residence in suburban Santa Cruz here last night, police said.



An offence of murder was registered against unidentified persons at Vakola Police Station this morning, they said.



The victim, identified as Deepali Ganore was found dead in Prabhat Colony and police suspects that someone known to the family may be behind the murder.



Deepali is the wife of police inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore, who was part of the team which probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, which has now been transferred to the CBI.



The 42-year-old cop is attached with Khar police station.



According to police, when Ganore returned home last night after finishing his duty, he found the doors of his apartment locked from inside.



He tried to call his wife but her cell phone was switched off. Later, he opened the flat himself from outside and found Deepali lying in a pool of blood, police said.



Ganore immediately contacted the Police Control Room to inform about the killing, they said. Investigations are underway and further details are awaited.