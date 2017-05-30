'Wheelchair-Bound' 63-Year-Old Passenger Held At IGI Airport For Smuggling Gold
Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) arrested two men along with a 63-year-old man on Tuesday, who was trying to use his wheelchair as a cover, to smuggle gold bars worth Rs. 93 lakh.
The passenger had arrived from Dubai by a Jet airways flight and was stopped by customs officials after the green channel. During interrogation, he admitted to carrying gold.
Four gold bars were kept in the pockets of his short that he was wearing under his trousers.
The passenger, who is from Pondicherry, was supposed to travel to Chennai.
Official said, a total of 3.5 kgs of gold was recovered from them. The passengers were arrested under the Customs Act.
Further investigation is underway in the matter.
Customs officials added that, this was the first case of a passenger misusing a wheelchair for smuggling. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Madras HC Stays Centre's Cattle Sale Ban For A Month
- CBI Court Grants Bail to Advani, Joshi And Uma Bharti
- New Re 1 Note To Be In Circulation Soon
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment