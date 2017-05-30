'Wheelchair-Bound' 63-Year-Old Passenger Held At IGI Airport For Smuggling Gold

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) arrested two men along with a 63-year-old man on Tuesday, who was trying to use his wheelchair as a cover, to smuggle gold bars worth Rs. 93 lakh.

The passenger had arrived from Dubai by a Jet airways flight and was stopped by customs officials after the green channel. During interrogation, he admitted to carrying gold.

Four gold bars were kept in the pockets of his short that he was wearing under his trousers.

The passenger, who is from Pondicherry, was supposed to travel to Chennai.

Official said, a total of 3.5 kgs of gold was recovered from them. The passengers were arrested under the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.

Customs officials added that, this was the first case of a passenger misusing a wheelchair for smuggling. (ANI)