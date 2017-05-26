What Else Can You Expect From A Divisive Party: Akhilesh Corners BJP Over Saharanpur Violence
Hitting out at the government over the Saharanpur incident, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that pitched for Diwali and Ramzaan; Shamshan and Kabristaan during the recent concluded state assembly polls, is sole responsible for the violence in the state.
"What else can you expect from BJP? What we can expect from the one who had divided the Indian festival (Diwali and Ramzaan), electricity, Shamshan and Kabristaan during the Uttar Pradesh election campaign. They are the root cause of this communal conflict. Our party committee visits every affected area. During our government we gave all sort of facilities," Akhilesh told media here.
In the wake of clashes between two communities in Saharanpur, the Yogi Adityanath Government yesterday transferred 174 Sub-Divisional Magistrates.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to submit the report on the recent worrisome clashes in Saharanpur.
Earlier, Saharanpur District Magistrate Nagendra Parsad Singh was sacked after he was unable to control the clashes between two communities in the area.
Clashes occurred on Tuesday after Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured.
The state government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to relatives of the person, who was killed during the incident.
In another incident, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured on May 5, in clashes between the Dalits and the Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- K.P.S. Gill, Who Killed Terrorism In Punjab, Dies
- Yeddyurappa Will Be BJP's CM Face In Karnataka: Shah
- Nitish Kumar Skips Sonia Gandhi's Lunch, To Break Bread With PM Modi Tomorrow
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' to release in China
- Angry Over Amit Shah's Comment, Telangana CM Says No Final Decision On Supporting BJP For President Post
- Indian Woman Uzma, Who Was Forced to Marry Pakistani Man, Returns Home, Swaraj Calls Her 'India's Daughter'
- Malayali Man Brings His Pakistani Lover And Her Parents to India With Fake Docs, All Detained in Bengaluru
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment