West Indies Win Toss, Elect To Bowl In The First ODI

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first one-dayer of the five-match series at Queen's Park Oval here today.

India handed an ODI debut to spinner Kuldeep Yadav, while leaving out Ravindra Jadeja.

Teams:

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (WC), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, AR Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins, Evin Lewis.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WC), Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Yuvraj Singh.