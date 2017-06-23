The Newswire
23 June 2017

West Indies Win Toss, Elect To Bowl In The First ODI

Port Of Spain
West Indies Win Toss, Elect To Bowl In The First ODI
West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first one-dayer of the five-match series at Queen's Park Oval here today.

India handed an ODI debut to spinner Kuldeep Yadav, while leaving out Ravindra Jadeja.

Teams:

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (WC), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, AR Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins, Evin Lewis.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WC), Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Yuvraj Singh.

