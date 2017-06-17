West Bengal: Police Raid GJM Leader's House, MLA's Son 'Picked Up'
Police "picked up" a senior GJM leader from his residence following an attempt by some party supporters to torch a PWD office in Bijanbari area.
A raid at Binay Tamang's house was conducted last night.
Leaders of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is spearheading an agitation for a separate state, said Vikram Rai, son of GJM MLA Amar Rai, was 'picked up' by the police.
Vikram is the in-charge of the GJM's media cell.
Meanwhile, shops, hotels and other business establishments, barring pharmacies, remained closed on the third day of the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills.
The police are on high alert after yesterday's violence and arson. Security forces are conducting route marches in various parts of the hills.
The indefinite bandh was called after the police on Thursday raided the premises of GJM chief Bimal Gurung.
The GJM had earlier called a shutdown of the offices of state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, which its controls.
The Centre yesterday decided to put on hold the dispatch of additional paramilitary forces to Darjeeling as the state is yet to send it a report on the ground situation.
The turmoil, which was set off by the state government's announcement on introduction of compulsory teaching of Bengali language in schools, has begun impacting daily life in the hills with schools, markets and even bank ATMs shut.
Sir,The state government of Bengal cannot forcibly impose the compulsory Bengali language in state run Nepali schools in the hills and plains.Mamta Banejee had tried to divide the hills people and rule by playing the communal politics and violated the constitutionalised GTA agreement to please some communities.The self styled controversial government is being vengeful in order to impose the non Nepali language in school texts to deprive the students from their language,culture and distinct identity.The state and it's police had misused the power to arrest the political leaders of the hills when they and all the aggrieved Nepali community had raised their strong protests against the virulent attack on our culture and language by the bulldoze of non native language.The basic principles and value of our democracy are being mocked by the alleged state and it's police by their blatant and condemnable act of trying to choke the dissenters to extremity and immediately command attention from the Centre to stop the human rights violation in Darjeeling by the state and police.Both are highly responsible for the atrocities and vulnerable situation in the hills.It's high time centre instead of taking support from Darjeeling all the time at least come up with the clear agenda of the creation of GORKHALAND which can fulfil the aspiration of the Gorkhas who are always victimized and suppressed in an authoritarian state by the misrule of the ruling dispensation in Bengal.