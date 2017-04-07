West Bengal Governor Threatened And Insulted Me, Says CM Mamata Banerjee

In an unprecedented move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening her and said that he was acting like a "BJP block president".

"He (Governor) threatened me over phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him that he cannot talk like this," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

"He (the governor) is behaving like a block president of BJP. He should understand that he has been nominated to the post...," she said.

"He talked big on law and order. I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving (the chair)," she said.