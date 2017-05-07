WB Guv K.N. Tripathi Dismisses Mamata's Allegations, Call It 'Baseless', 'Emotional Blackmail'
Dismissing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations that he humiliated and insulted her, West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi today said the charges are baseless and meant only to emotionally blackmail the people of the state.
Reacting strongly to Banerjee's allegations, Tripathi in a statement said "instead of making accusations against him, it is better for the chief minister and her colleagues to direct their attention to maintain peace and law and order in the state without making any distinction on the basis of caste, creed or community."
"The governor is of the view that Raj Bhawan is not a department of the state government and is open to every citizen to approach him for redressal of his or her grievances," he said in the statement released by the Raj Bhawan here.
"It is wrong to say that Raj Bhawan has become the office of the BJP or the RSS," he said.
"Her (Banerjee's) allegation is baseless and is meant only to emotionally blackmail the people of West Bengal," he said.
The governor emphasised that "Raj Bhawan is not expected to tear off or throw in the wastepaper basket, the representations received by the governor or his office from any person. Whenever any such representation is received from anyone, the same is forwarded to the state government for appropriate action."
Reacting sharply to TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee's statement that the governor is crossing his constitutional limits, Tripathi said it is an attempt to cover the lapses of the state government and divert attention from the main issue.
"The governor has been apprised of the statement of Partha Chatterjee, Hon'ble education minister, and regrets to say that this is an attempt to cover the lapses of the state government and divert attention from the main issue of law and order," the statement said.
"The governor is fully aware of his constitutional obligations and limitations and needs no lesson from anyone on this count," it stated.
Criticising Banerjee for raising questions on how being a governor, he interfered in the law and order of the state, Tripathi said, "True that the chief minister has been democratically elected by the people, but it should not be forgotten that the governor is also appointed by the president on the recommendation of a democratically elected Union government.
"In fact, the allegations of the chief minister amount to insulting and humiliating the governor and his office."
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Meets 26/11 Child Survivor Moshe
- 'India Misleading Public', Says China
- 'India With Israel, India For Israel': Modi Tells Prez
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Communal Violence Breaks Out in WB Over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post, Centre Rushes Paramilitary Troops
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment