Watch: Sushma Swaraj Takes Dig At Opposition's Presidential Candidate By Posting Old Video
On Sunday, Union minister Sushma Swaraj launched a veiled attack on Meira Kumar, the opposition’s presidential candidate, by posting a video of a 2013 Lok Sabha speech in which the former Speaker was seen repeatedly interrupting the then leader of the opposition.
Swaraj had accused the UPA government of corruption in her speech.
“This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition,” Swaraj tweeted along with a link to the over six-minute-long video of her address in April, 2013.
Swaraj was seen as questioning the neutrality of Kumar, pitted against BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind for the presidential contest.
The external affairs minister also tweeted a link to a newspaper report with the headline “Speaker interrupted Sushma 60 times in 6-min speech.”
Swaraj, as the then leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, had lambasted the Manmohan Singh-led regime on alleged financial scams, calling it "the most corrupt government" since Independence.
In the video, Kumar repeatedly said “thank you” and “all right” to Swaraj, indicating that the MP had to cut short her address. Swaraj had later said the Speaker did not "protect" her when a number of senior ministers raised a ruckus during the speech.
Here's the tweet:
This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition - https://t.co/hxHWHaJ4D9— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 25, 2017
The opposition last week named Kumar, a Dalit leader from Bihar and former minister, as its candidate against former Bihar governor and Dalit activist Kovind, who was likely to succeed Pranab Mukherjee as the president because of the NDA's strength in Parliament and state assemblies.
The daughter of the former deputy prime minister, the Jagjivan Ram, Kumar, 72, was also the first woman to be made the Lok Sabha Speaker, a post she occupied between 2009 and 2014, during the UPA's second term.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pakistan: 149 Dead, 117 Injured After Oil Tanker Catches Fire
- 7 Killed As Cable Car Plummets In Gulmarg
- Sabarimala Temple’s Golden Mast Damaged With Mercury, Three Detained
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pak's BAT Team Carried Headband Camera, Dagger to Mutilate, Record Attack on Indian Army
- India Cannot Progress Without Hindi, Says Union Minister Naidu
- More Garbage Than Land For People In Delhi, Says High Court
- Army Jawan's Father Hides News Of Son’s Death So That Grandson Could Celebrate B’day
Post a Comment