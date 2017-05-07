War Of Words In JK Assembly Over GST; Speaker Expunges Remarks
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday, expunged the "intimidating and unparliamentary" words used by members during heated exchanges in the House over the last two days and directed the media not to report them.
Gupta was ruling on a petition moved by opposition National Conference (NC) MLA Devender Rana, seeking an FIR against PDP minister Imran Ansari for his "intimidating" comments against him during a discussion on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in the state yesterday.
"It is my hand-folded request to the members not to use unparliamentary language. I apologise on behalf of those who used unparliamentary words. The members should exercise restrain while responding to statements," he said.
Meanwhile, the discussion on the implementation of GST in the state continued for the second day as the BJP members and Independent MLA from Udhampur Pawan Gupta supported the extension of the 101st amendment to the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.
The amendment to the Constitution last year enabled the Centre to roll out the new tax regime across the country.
State BJP chief Sat Sharma claimed that the revenues of Jammu and Kashmir would go up by Rs 10,000 crore annually after the implementation of GST.
However, opposition NC and Congress members continued to oppose the new tax regime in its current form and demanded a separate bill in the Assembly, which would safeguard the special taxation powers enjoyed by the state under Article 370 of the Constitution.
Ali Mohammad Sagar of the NC alleged that the Centre's resolution on GST was an "attempt to erode the special status of Jammu and Kashmir".
"This resolution is for eroding the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which is dangerous. So far, there have been political attacks on the special status, now the attack is on the financial powers of the state," he said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Meets 26/11 Child Survivor Moshe
- 'India Misleading Public', Says China
- 'India With Israel, India For Israel': Modi Tells Prez
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Communal Violence Breaks Out in WB Over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post, Centre Rushes Paramilitary Troops
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment