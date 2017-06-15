Volkswagen Japan Executive Arrested on Drug Charges
A German executive working at Volkswagen's Tokyo office has been arrested on drug charges, the automaker said today.
Thomas Siebert, 53, was detained yesterday on suspicion of using an unspecified drug, the company said, with media reports suggesting it was cocaine.
"We deeply regret the fact that an employee of our company has been taken into police custody for a personal matter," Volkswagen Group Japan KK said in a statement.
"We will fully cooperate during the investigation and take the necessary steps, as soon as the facts have been clarified," it added.
The company did not provide further details, but said the sales executive has been working for its Japanese division since 2010.
Authorities started investigating Siebert after customs officers found what was believed to be an illegal drug mailed to his Tokyo address, media reports said.
His urine tested positive for drugs and Siebert has admitted to using cocaine, local media added.
Police declined to confirm the arrest.
Japan has strict drug laws and simple possession can result in jail time.
Two years ago, an American Toyota executive was arrested on charges she had a controlled drug -- the painkiller oxycodone -- mailed to her Tokyo residence.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Gorkha Separatists Clash With Police As Stir Intensifies
- PMO Relents, Agrees To Give Metro Man Sreedharan A Seat On The Dais Of Kochi Metro Inauguration
- Blast Rocks Kindergarten in East China
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Avoid Meat, Say No To Sex And Have Only Pure Thoughts : Modi Ministry Instructs Pregnant Women
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment