The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
15 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:48 pm Business

Volkswagen Japan Executive Arrested on Drug Charges

Tokyo
Volkswagen Japan Executive Arrested on Drug Charges

A German executive working at Volkswagen's Tokyo office has been arrested on drug charges, the automaker said today.

Thomas Siebert, 53, was detained yesterday on suspicion of using an unspecified drug, the company said, with media reports suggesting it was cocaine.

"We deeply regret the fact that an employee of our company has been taken into police custody for a personal matter," Volkswagen Group Japan KK said in a statement.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We will fully cooperate during the investigation and take the necessary steps, as soon as the facts have been clarified," it added.

The company did not provide further details, but said the sales executive has been working for its Japanese division since 2010.

Authorities started investigating Siebert after customs officers found what was believed to be an illegal drug mailed to his Tokyo address, media reports said.

His urine tested positive for drugs and Siebert has admitted to using cocaine, local media added.

Police declined to confirm the arrest.

Japan has strict drug laws and simple possession can result in jail time.

Two years ago, an American Toyota executive was arrested on charges she had a controlled drug -- the painkiller oxycodone -- mailed to her Tokyo residence.

READ MORE IN:
Japan Volkswagen (VW) Drugs and Narcotics Business Business
Next Story : City on Mars Possible Within Our Lifetime: Elon Musk
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters