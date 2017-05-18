The Newswire
18 May 2017

Visitors Barred From Carrying Laptops, Tablets at American Centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

New Delhi
Visitors Barred From Carrying Laptops, Tablets at American Centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Starting today, visitors carrying laptops or tablets at the American centres in the national capital, Mumbai and Kolkata will not be allowed entry.

The restriction on "personal electronics" will apply to all models of laptops and tablets, including netbooks, chromebooks, iPads, Kindles, and MacBooks, a US embassy statement said.

The embassy did not cite any reason behind the decision.

However, barring the Chennai centre where all kinds of electronic devices are already banned, the visitors will be allowed to carry mobile phones in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The statement also emphasised that there will be no facility for visitors to store these devices.

