Virginia Shooting: Republican Lawmaker Steve Scalise Critical, Needs More Operations

US Congressman Steve Scalise, who went into surgery after being shot in the hip while practicing with the congressional Republican baseball team on Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia, is in critical condition.

Scalise and members of the Capitol police force were shot during Republicans' early-morning practice ahead of a charity baseball game, reports CNN.

The alleged gunman, who according to President Donald Trump was neutralised, has been identified as by Federal law enforcement officials as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

At least five people including Scalise were hospitalized following the attack.

Scalise was in critical condition after surgery, according to So Young Pak, spokeswoman for MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Scalise is out of his first surgery, according to a Scalise aide. He would need further operations, the hospital said.

A congressional staffer, Zach Barth, was also injured. Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods who sometimes practices with the team, was also identified as one of the victims. As of Wednesday afternoon, Mika was in surgery and in critical condition, according to a statement from his family.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also identified two members of the Capitol Police who were injured, Krystal Griner and David Bailey.

The lawmakers who were present at the scene of the attack, described a chaotic sight, with many members of the congressional GOP baseball team huddled in a dugout while Capitol police engaged in a shoot-out with Hodgkinson.