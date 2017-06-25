The Newswire
25 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:59 pm National

Virat Kohli Becomes 2nd Most Followed Indian On Facebook

New Delhi
File photo/PTI

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Anil Kumble's exit from the post of the Indian cricket team's head coach, swashbuckling skipper Virat Kohli's popularity continues to grow.

The 28-year-old has added one more feather to his cap as he has become the second most followed Indian on Facebook with over 35 million followers to his name.

Kohli, who is currently leading the Indian team in West Indies for the limited-overs series, is now just behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 42.2 million Facebook followers.

He, however, is the most popular celebrity on Facebook in the country, surpassing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan by more than 6, 00,000 followers to surge to top of the list.

Besides, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper also has 16 million followers on Twitter and 14 million on Instagram to become the most famous cricketer of all times around the world.

After replacing Mahendra Singh Dhoni as skipper, Kohli guided India to Test series wins against New Zealand, England and Australia before leading RCB in the tenth season of the Indian Premier League (ISL).(ANI)

