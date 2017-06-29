VHP Activists Being Harassed By IB Officials, Says Pravin Togadia

Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia today alleged that volunteers associated with the organisation's social welfare measures Hindu Help Line and India Health Line were being subjected to "abrupt, snoopy and sudden questioning and investigation" by persons claiming to be officials of the Intelligence Bureau.

Togadia dashed off a letter to the IB Director with copies to the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Ministry, and termed the interrogation of volunteers associated with the VHP-sponsored initiatives as "horrible" and reminiscent of the Emergency era.

Recalling the IB's role in thwarting terror attacks and cross-border infiltration, Togadia said he had "high respect" for the institution, but wondered why he was not directly contacted by the sleuths if the investigations were being carried out with "noble intentions".

Terming the exercise as a "design to harass a nationalist organisation", Togadia demanded an "immediate apology" and withdrawal of the orders whereby the volunteers were being subjected to interrogation.

The VHP international working president also urged the Centre to "initiate immediate inquiry into such an anti- national order against the VHP, India Health Line and Hindu Help Line".

While the Hindu Help Line provides help to Hindus who come up with complaints of harassment, especially during pilgrimages, the India Health Line provides free medical check-ups by paramedics called "health ambassadors" who also assist people in securing appointments with specialist doctors if the illness afflicting the person concerned is suspected to be of a serious nature.