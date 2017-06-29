VHP Activists Being Harassed By IB Officials, Says Pravin Togadia
Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia today alleged that volunteers associated with the organisation's social welfare measures Hindu Help Line and India Health Line were being subjected to "abrupt, snoopy and sudden questioning and investigation" by persons claiming to be officials of the Intelligence Bureau.
Togadia dashed off a letter to the IB Director with copies to the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Ministry, and termed the interrogation of volunteers associated with the VHP-sponsored initiatives as "horrible" and reminiscent of the Emergency era.
Recalling the IB's role in thwarting terror attacks and cross-border infiltration, Togadia said he had "high respect" for the institution, but wondered why he was not directly contacted by the sleuths if the investigations were being carried out with "noble intentions".
Terming the exercise as a "design to harass a nationalist organisation", Togadia demanded an "immediate apology" and withdrawal of the orders whereby the volunteers were being subjected to interrogation.
The VHP international working president also urged the Centre to "initiate immediate inquiry into such an anti- national order against the VHP, India Health Line and Hindu Help Line".
While the Hindu Help Line provides help to Hindus who come up with complaints of harassment, especially during pilgrimages, the India Health Line provides free medical check-ups by paramedics called "health ambassadors" who also assist people in securing appointments with specialist doctors if the illness afflicting the person concerned is suspected to be of a serious nature.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Too Little Too Late' : Oppn On PM Remarks
- 'Only Close Family Allowed,' As US Travel Ban on Six Muslim Countries Takes Effect
- Bhutan Talks Tough, Say Construction Of Road By China 'Direct Violation' Of Agreement
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Amid India-China Standoff, Bhutan Protests Construction of Road Towards Its Army Camp
- After TMC, Congress Decides to Skip GST Special Midnight Meet
- Indrani Mukerjee Was Beaten Up In Jail, Received Blunt Injuries Confirms Medical Report
- Prez Poll Is Battle of Ideology And Principles, Says Sonia Gandhi
Post a Comment