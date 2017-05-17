Veteran Actress Reema Lagoo Dies At 59

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo, known for her performance in movies like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" and "Kal Ho Na Ho", died due to a cardiac arrest in the wee hours today at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here.

She was 59.

Lagoo was admitted to the hospital late last night after she complained of chest pain, the hospital's Executive Director Ram Naraian told PTI.

"We will issue a health report later in the day, after consulting with her family," he said.

Lagoo's son-in-law Vinay Waikul told PTI, "She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 AM. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 AM. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues...So it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us."

Lagoo appeared in Marathi and Hindi films, besides doing a number of TV shows.

She is survived by daughter Mrunmayee, who is also a theatre and film actress and theatre director.

Lagoo has worked in superhit films like "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Saajan", "Vaastav, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and, "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" among others, while her popular television serials included "Tu Tu Main Main" and "Shrimaan Shrimati".

Her acting career spanned over four decades and She was last seen in the television show "Naamkaran", aired on Star Plus.