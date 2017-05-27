The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 May 2017 Last Updated at 10:07 am National

Uttarakhand To Be Open Defecation Free By May 31

NEW DELHI
Uttarakhand To Be Open Defecation Free By May 31

Uttarakhand will be open defecation free by this month-end, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asserted.

He said his government has given maximum emphasis on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Swachh Bharat' and has taken a number of steps for cleanliness.

"By the end of May, Uttarakhand will be open defecation free, barring a few areas in Haridwar," Rawat told PTI in an interview.

Advertisement opens in new window

The 56-year-old chief minister said a plan is being chalked out to rejuvenate the two rivers in Dehradun - Song and Tons - so that clean water flows through them.

"The confluence of the two rivers is already free from smell. Birds have started drinking water there. It is an encouraging news," he said.

Earlier, the Centre had announced that Sikkim was the first state to become open defecation free followed by Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

It was anticipating four more states -- Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat and Punjab -- to achieve the target of open defecation free by this year.

Rawat assumed the charge of chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 18 after the BJP stormed to power winning 57 of the 70 assembly seats, by ousting the Congress.

He also highlighted the BJP government's transfer policy for state bureaucrats and police officers saying it was completely transparent and balanced.

"There has been not a single complaint regarding the transfers we have done. There was no corruption.

READ MORE IN:
Trivendra Singh Rawat Delhi - New Delhi Cleanliness Swachh Bharat National
Next Story : Samajwadi Party To Stage State-Wide Protest Against BJP
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters