The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
20 May 2017 Last Updated at 10:13 am National

Uttarakhand Landslide: Roads To Re-Open Today, Assures CM Rawat

Vishnuprayag
Uttarakhand Landslide: Roads To Re-Open Today, Assures CM Rawat
Jitender Gupta/Outlook

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday assured that there have been neither casualties, injuries nor any cases of stranded passengers following the landslide yesterday evening, and assured that all blocked roads will be cleared today itself.

"No one was stranded, there were no unfortunate incidents, 1800 tourists (against reported 15K) were affected and arrangements were made for them. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other authorities are working on clearing the debris and route will be opened today; all the suitable arrangements are in place," Rawat tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

Rawat further assured saying, "Information of landslides was shared with various towns along yatra route and that helped avoid stranding on the roads. Road will reopen today".

 

A major landslide occurred near Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway yesterday, which caused an impediment for the Chardham pilgrims visiting Badrinath.

Chamoli district administration has provided all facilities to pilgrims who are at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath. The pilgrims have been asked to stay at these places till the way is cleared. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Trivendra Singh Rawat Uttarakhand Natural Calamities National
Next Story : Firing 'Nut Job' Comey Eased Pressure, Trump Told Russians
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters