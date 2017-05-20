Uttarakhand Landslide: Roads To Re-Open Today, Assures CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday assured that there have been neither casualties, injuries nor any cases of stranded passengers following the landslide yesterday evening, and assured that all blocked roads will be cleared today itself.

"No one was stranded, there were no unfortunate incidents, 1800 tourists (against reported 15K) were affected and arrangements were made for them. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other authorities are working on clearing the debris and route will be opened today; all the suitable arrangements are in place," Rawat tweeted.

Rawat further assured saying, "Information of landslides was shared with various towns along yatra route and that helped avoid stranding on the roads. Road will reopen today".

A major landslide occurred near Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway yesterday, which caused an impediment for the Chardham pilgrims visiting Badrinath.

Chamoli district administration has provided all facilities to pilgrims who are at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath. The pilgrims have been asked to stay at these places till the way is cleared. (ANI)