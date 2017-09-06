Uttarakhand CM Rawat Inaugurates Cowshed At Official Residence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today inaugurated a newly built cowshed at his official residence here, describing cow as a symbol of Indian culture.

Accompanied by his wife Sunita, Rawat worshipped a cow and its calf kept in the cowshed to mark its opening.

The couple caressed them and offered them a mix of jaggery and gram.

"The cow is a symbol of our culture. Keeping a cow at home gives us great happiness and spiritual peace," he said.