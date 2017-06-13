Uttar Pradesh: Two Cops Injured In Stone-Pelting Over Cow Slaughter
Two cops were injured after a group of people allegedly resorted to stone-pelting when a police team raided their house on information of cow slaughter at Chaparasi village here.
"Acting on specific information that cow slaughter was being carried out at a house in Chaparasi village in the district, police conducted raids there last evening.
"They seized meat and skin from the house following which about nine occupants of the house allegedly pelted stones at them from the terrace," SP city Ombir Singh said.
Tarik Waseem and Bhishember Singh were injured in the incident, he said, adding that police has registered a case against the accused and efforts are on to nab them.
One of the accused was held by the police but later freed by the other accused.
Security has been tightened and extra police deployed as a precautionary measure.
This is the second incident of stone-pelting on the police here. At least eight persons, including five policemen, were injured last week after a group of people resorted to stone-pelting when a police team raided some houses on information of cow slaughter at Sherpur village.
