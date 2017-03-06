The Newswire
Uttar Pradesh: Police Jeep Tries To Save Cow, Kills 60-Year-Old Woman, Injures Her Grandchildren
Balrampur
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image
A woman was killed today and three people, including her grandchildren, were injured when they were hit by a police jeep whose driver was trying to save a cow, police said.
The incident in Harriya township took place when Usha Devi, 60, and the others were walking on the road.
The driver of the police's Dial 100 jeep lost control of the vehicle in an effort to save a cow. Usha Devi was killed on the spot. Three people, including her two granddaughters aged two and four, were admitted to the district hospital, police said.
A case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle.
