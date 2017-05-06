Uttar Pradesh: Police Books Bhim Army Activists For Collecting Funds, Dismantles Camp
Police have booked several Bhim Army activists for collecting funds for the Dalit outfit at Shukartal in the district.
It is alleged that they distributed pamphlets and appealed to people to participate in a panchayat to be held in June 14 in Ratheri village in the district.
Police yesterday dismantled a camp in Shukartal set up by them for collection of funds, and removed pamphlets and donation boxes from there.
A case has been registered under Section 153 (inciting a mob with an intent to cause riots) and Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC against several activists, including Amit Kumar, Bablu and Harish, who are absconding.
Meanwhile, Saharanpur police has announced a reward for information about the Bhim Army's chief Chandrashekhar and its other absconding leaders, in connection with their alleged role in the caste-based violence in Saharanpur.
According to Saharanpur SSP Bablu Kumar, a reward of Rs 12,000 will be given to anyone providing information about Chandrashekhar and his supporters Vinay Ratan, Kamal and Manjit who are facing non-bailable warrants.
