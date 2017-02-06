Uttar Pradesh: Five Cops Among Eight Injured After Stone-Pelting Over Cow Slaughter Rumours

At least eight persons, including five policemen, were injured today after a group of people resorted to stone-pelting when a police team raided some houses on information of cow slaughter at Sherpur village here.

Two police motorcycles were also set ablaze, police said.

SP city Rakesh Kumar Singh told PTI trouble started when the police raided a house after they received information about cow slaughter on police helpline no. 100.

When the police did not find any suspicious item during the search, they started searching nearby houses which angered the people, an eyewitness claimed.

Singh said the people opposed police action and started pelting them with stones.

He said that senior police officers have rushed to the spot and the situation is under control.

Security has been tightened up in the area and extra police force has been deployed in the village to ease the tension, police sources said.