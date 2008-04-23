The Newswire
Uttar Pradesh: Bride's Parents Call Off Wedding After Groom's Family Asks For Beef During Nikah
Rampur
Creative Commons/Representational Image
Parents of a bride here cancelled her marriage after rejecting the groom's family's demand that they be served beef at the nikah ceremony.
The condition put by the groom's family was: either serve our guests with beef preparations or be prepared for cancellation of the marriage.
The bride's parents chose the latter. They also rejected the demand for a car.
The incident took place in Dariyagarh village under Bhot police station.
The girl's relatives lodged a police complaint against the groom's parents and some others.
Patwai SHO Rajesh Kumar Tiwari today said a case has been registered against the groom’s relatives and investigation is on.
