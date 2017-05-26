Uttar Pradesh A Big State, Trying Our Best To Keep It Safe, Says BJP

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna on Friday averred that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned is providing a safe environment to its people.

Khanna said that whosoever commits crime in Uttar Pradesh will be brought to book and prosecuted as per law of the land.

"It is a big state, we are trying our best to provide safe environment. No matter who it is, if anybody commits a crime, action will be taken against them," said Khanna.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Congress launched a scathing attack at the Uttar Pradesh Government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, while saying that 'Uttam Pradesh' is turning into 'crime Pradesh.'

"'Uttam Pradesh' is turning into 'Crime Pradesh'. The Saharanpur incident is very painful and heart wrenching. Such incidents never happened before. This all happened at the behest of government," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI.

Echoing similar views, Congress leader Kapil Sibbal said the incidents of violence were increasing in the state because of the negligence of the government. (ANI)