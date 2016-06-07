The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
27 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:04 am Society

Uttar Pradesh: 18-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive For Resisting Molestation Bid

Bareilly
Uttar Pradesh: 18-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive For Resisting Molestation Bid
File Photo/Representational Image

A girl was allegedly burnt alive by her neighbour for resisting a molestation bid in Shahiganeshpur area here, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when the 18-year-old was alone at her house and the neighbour's son Hariom came to charge his phone and tried to molest her, they said.

When the girl started shouting, he sprinkled kerosene on her and set her afire.

Advertisement opens in new window

The family members rushed the girl to hospital, where she died during treatment.

SP, Rural, Khwati Garg that an FIR has been registered in the matter and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, who is absconding.

READ MORE IN:
Uttar Pradesh Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Society
Next Story : Dangal Becomes First Indian Movie In History To Hit The Rs 2,000 Crore Mark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters