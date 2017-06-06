U.S. Says 'May Pull Out of U.N. Human Rights Council'
The Trump administration has said that the United States could pull out of the United Nations Human Rights Council unless the body "ends the whitewashing of dictators' abuses and unfair attacks on Israel."
Nikki Haley, the President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador, delivered the ultimatum in an address in Geneva to the 47-member body.
"The United States is looking very carefully at this council and our participation in it. We see some areas for significant strengthening. Being a member of this council is a privilege, and no country who is a human rights violator should be allowed a seat at the table," Haley told council members, the Washington Post reports.
Haley pointed to the "egregious human rights violations in Venezuela" and said if "the country cannot reform, it should step down from the rights council."
Haley outlined proposals for reform in a separate address, where she said, "Countries like Venezuela, Cuba, China, Burundi and Saudi Arabia occupy positions that obligate them to, in the words of the resolution that created the Human Rights Council, 'uphold the highest standards' of human rights. They clearly do not uphold those highest standards."
"The council risks becoming as discredited as its predecessor, the Commission Human Rights," Haley added.
"America does not seek to leave the Human Rights Council. We seek to reestablish the council's legitimacy," Haley said.
The United States also accused the council of "shielding the repressive regimes it should be condemning, allowing such regimes to join the body and then use it to thwart scrutiny."
Haley is the first U.S. United Nations ambassador to address the council, and her address is part of a Trump administration campaign to demand reform "biased U.N. bureaucracies."
Last week, Haley had said that the administration would decide on its council membership status after the council's session concludes later this month. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Army Officer, Three Militants Killed
- Teenage Girl 'Gangraped' In Bus In Tamil Nadu, Three Held
- US May Pull Out of UN Human Rights Council
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- After Two State Leaders Quit, BJP Says 'No Plan to Impose Ban on Beef in Meghalaya'
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- After Being Spotted During Ind-Pak Match, Vijay Mallya Says He Intends To Attend All Games To Cheer India
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- SYL Verdict Against Punjab Could Revive Militancy In State, Says CM Amarinder Singh
- J&K Police Launches Campaign To Provide Basic Commodities To People During Ramadan
Post a Comment