The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
01 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:11 pm International

US Renews Pressure on China With an Eye on N Korea Threat

Washington
US Renews Pressure on China With an Eye on N Korea Threat
File AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

The Trump administration is putting renewed pressure on China amid frustration with Beijing's reluctance to deal with North Korea's nuclear threat.

In recent days the Trump administration has approved a USD 1.4 billion arms sale to Taiwan and blacklisted a small Chinese bank over its business ties with North Korea.

In addition, the State Department has given Beijing a dismal grade in a new human trafficking report.

Advertisement opens in new window

American officials had been describing improved coordination with China as the centerpiece of their North Korea strategy. They seek to prevent the North from being able to strike the US homeland with nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump and top aides are irritated over China's reluctance to tighten the economic screws on North Korea.

READ MORE IN:
Donald Trump Xi Jinping USA North Korea China Diplomacy & Foreign Policy China-US International
Next Story : Maruti Cuts Car Prices By Up To 3 Percent To Pass On GST Relief To Customers
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters