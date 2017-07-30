U.S-Mexico Petroleum Pipeline To Go Right Under The Wall, Says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a new petroleum pipeline to Mexico as part of a broader plan to export American energy around the world.

"It'll go right under the wall," Trump said during a speech at the Department of Energy. Mentioning about the benefits of exporting American energy,Trump said America will export energy all around the globe and which in turn create countless jobs for U.S. citizens and provide energy security to our friends and allies all over the world.

His address coincides with the White House's "Energy Week," and the president used Thursday's event to announce several new initiatives that he says are key to economic growth and kick-starting a "golden era of American energy."

Trump ordered a wholesale review of U.S. nuclear energy policy, and directed the Treasury to review possible financing of overseas power-generation plants that run on American coal.

During the presidential campaign, Trump had pledged to build a border wall to keep out Mexican immigrants, whom he branded "criminals" and "rapists".

As regards with an executive order signed for immediate construction of the wall a bidding process for contractors to design and construct prototypes at the south-west border in San Diego, California, the first step towards the multibillion-dollar project, is currently under way, reported The Guardian.

President Donald Trump suggested his oft-promised border wall could be covered in solar panels in a meeting with congressional leaders, Trump's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border should be built by September, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said.

Burgos Pipeline would cross the border between McAllen, Texas, and Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.(ANI)