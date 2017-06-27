US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
The US today designated Syed Salahuddin, the head of Kashmiri militant group Hizb-ul- Mujahideen, as a specially designated global terrorist, a move welcomed by India which said it underlines quite strongly that both the countries face threat of terrorism.
The move by the State Department comes just hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House.
As a consequence of this designation, US citizens are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin’s property and interests in property subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked.
As a senior leader of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), the State Department said in September, 2016, Salahuddin, also known as Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah, vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces".
"Under Salahuddin’s tenure as senior HM leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people," the State Department said.
Following the designation of Salahuddin as the global terrorist, the State Department in a notification said he has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism.
India welcomed the US' move.
"India welcomes this notification. It underlines also quite strongly that both India and the US face threat of terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.
Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system.
Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other nations, it said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- China Protests Over 'Crossing of Border' by Indian Troops
- Ravi Shastri To Apply For India's Head Coach
- 'Stop Terror', India, US Warn Against Pak-Based Terror Groups
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Afghan Air Corridor Shows India's 'Stubborn Geopolitical Thinking', Says Chinese Daily
- 'Indians Hate Corruption,' Says PM Modi, Not One Taint On My Government So Far
- Indrani Mukerjea Along With 200 Inmates Booked For Rioting Inside Jail
- India Cannot Progress Without Hindi, Says Union Minister Naidu
Post a Comment